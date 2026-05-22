System Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika, Ashutosh Gowariker, Vijayant Kohli, Addinath M. Kothare.

Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

What’s Good: The sincerity in the performances

What’s Bad: The battle in the courtroom

Loo Break: Multiple windows during the second-half cross-examinations, where the legal arguments become so circular and repetitive that you could easily walk out!

Watch or Not?: For a gripping legal thriller, you are better off rewatching Pink or Section 375.

Language: Hindi

Available On: Prime Video

Runtime: 2 hour 3 minutes

User Rating:

“Kisi ne jurm kiya hai ya nahi, is baat se koi fark nahi padta, agar wo jurm prove kiya jaa sakta hai, tab wo insaan doshi hai, warna nahi,” that is the basic premise of System. Explained in a single line! Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who is celebrated for her deeply rooted, human-centric storytelling, decided to pit justice against humanity, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika, and Ashutosh Gowariker. Unfortunately, when the System itself is structurally weak, the entire building collapses.

System Movie Review: Script Analysis

The script introduces us to a classic David VS Goliath battle where a massive corporate cover-up becomes the premise and Sonakshi Sinha & Ashutosh Gowariker stand at extreme ends. Jyotika plays the bridge – razor-sharp judicial clerk, while Sonakshi Sinha steps in as the idealistic, morally conflicted government lawyer, Gowariker turns the celebrated lawyer!

Courtroom drama is a genre that survives on sharp counterarguments, sudden evidence reveals, and intense psychological war. System, however, moves at a snail’s pace! Every single twist can be spotted from a mile away. The legal logic presented by the writers feels incredibly surface-level and childish. Instead of high-voltage, dramatic dialogue, we get long, preachy monologues about ethics that drain the energy completely!

System Movie Review: Star Performance

The saving grace of this show is the sheer earnestness of its leading ladies. Jyotika commands incredible dignity on screen. Her command over her space makes her look like a judicial clerk who has seen it all. She breathes life into flatly written pre-courtroom scenes, fighting the weak material with every ounce of her acting caliber.

Sonakshi Sinha matches her step-for-step, effectively portraying the internal conflict of a woman caught between professional loyalty and her own conscience. Following her spectacular streak in gritty OTT thrillers, Sonakshi showcases great maturity here, holding her own ground!

The surprise element, Ashutosh Gowariker, steps in front of the camera to play the calculating, powerful parallel, but his character arc gets slaughtered due to bad writing. The filmmaker, and Sonakshi’s father-daughter relationship, should have been at the center of this conflicted tale, but it never takes the center stage!

System Movie Review: Direction, Music

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s strength has always been capturing human vulnerabilities (as seen in Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Panga). But a sharp, fast-paced legal drama requires a completely different tone. Her signature easy breezy treatment backfires heavily here. The pacing is low, and the courtroom feels flat and uninspired, resembling a daily soap!

The background score tries desperately to artificially inject gravity and a sense of urgency into scenes that are flat, but even the songs do not quite work here.

System Movie Review: The Last Word

System is a well-intentioned film trapped inside a predictable screenplay. Despite sincere performances from Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika, and Ashutosh Gowariker, the film never develops urgency. It is completely wasted by a generic, lazy script. While Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika deliver good performances, they cannot rescue a courtroom drama that lacks the essential ingredients – sharp legal writing and nail-biting tension. It is a well-intentioned social drama, but it completely fails to make a solid case.

On paper, this should have been a winner. A socially relevant premise. Two powerhouse performers – Sonakshi Sinha and Jyothika. A respected filmmaker like Ashwini Iyer Tiwari is behind the camera. And the ever-reliable Ashutosh Gowariker is adding value to the proceedings. But having something important to say is one thing. Finding an engaging way to say it is another.

The film wants to be a hard-hitting courtroom drama and a social commentary simultaneously. The problem? It succeeds at neither.

2.5 stars.

System Trailer

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