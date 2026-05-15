Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Movie Review Ft. Ayushmann Khurrana & His 'Relationships' With Wamiqa, Sara & Rakul

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Tigmanshu Dhulia & others

Director: Mudassar Aziz

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Movie Review (Photo Credit: T-Series)

What’s Good: The cleanliness in the humor!

What’s Bad: A little scattered first half

Loo Break: In the interval

Watch or Not?: Yes, if you want to have a good family time!

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 1 Hour 55 Minutes

User Rating:

There are films that try too hard to become comedies, and then there are films that simply exist in their own madness so naturally that you laugh before the punchline even lands. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do belongs to the second category. It knows exactly what it wants to be – a loud, colorful, relationship chaos that doesn’t pretend to be morally superior, socially revolutionary, or emotionally exhausting. And thank god for that.

It has been a long time since Bollywood delivered a clean comedy. In fact, Bollywood has started treating comedy like its half-sibling. No matter how good it is, it is mostly underappreciated. We celebrate dark thrillers, worship intense performances, and hand out cinema certificates only to stories soaked in trauma or emotional intelligence.

However, making people laugh for two straight hours without relying on cringe or vulgarity? That is one of the toughest jobs ever, and director Mudassar Aziz knows his job very well. Comedy deserves respect, and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do arrives like a screaming reminder of exactly that.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Movie Review: Script Analysis

The film follows Ayushmann Khurrana as Prajapati Pandey, a married man, in fact, a happily married man, settled in Prayagraj with his wife Aparna Trivedi, played by Wamiqa Gabbi. However, hell breaks loose when Praja is caught between his two friends, Chanchal, played by Sara Ali Khan, and Neelofer, played by Rakul Preet Singh.

Before your morality alarms begin ringing, no, this is not a sleazy extra-marital affair fest trying to package toxicity as entertainment. In fact, the biggest surprise of the film is how clean its humor remains despite playing with dangerous territory. The jokes don’t rely on cheap double meanings every five minutes, women aren’t reduced to props, and even the chaos feels weirdly wholesome. Is it messy, yes. But, is it dirty? Never.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Movie Review: Star Performance

Ayushmann Khurrana slips into this universe like he was born for it. The man has now unofficially mastered the art of playing middle-class men whose lives are one bad lie away from complete destruction. His comic timing is so effortless that even his reaction shots become funny. There is a particular nervous energy he brings to scenes that makes the humor feel organic.

Rakul Preet Singh is an absolute scene-stealer here. Confident, sharp, and unintentionally funny. She balances that street sharp attitude with genuine warmth. Sara Ali Khan enters with full chaotic energy and completely embraces the madness of the script. She doesn’t hold back; she never does. But that works massively in the film’s favor. Wamiqa Gabbi, meanwhile, looks a bit scattered and messy trying to match her pace with the other two, but her struggle is visible. But together, the four actors create a rhythm that keeps the film consistently entertaining.

The ensemble is equally funny. Right from Tigmanshu Dhulia‘s MLA to his goon, Durgesh Kumar. Vijay Raaz playing the ever-confused funny police wala to Ayesha Raza playing a loud Bua and Deepika Amin playing the sharp mother-in-law to the bechara pati! Each one of them plays their part to perfection.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Movie Review: Direction, Music

The film understands one golden rule of comedy – pacing is everything. Mudassar Aziz makes sure to avoid turning the story into a preachy relationship . Instead, the film keeps moving with quick transitions, energetic dialogues, and confusion-driven humor. There are moments where the screenplay gets slightly too convenient, and some emotional beats could have been explored better, but the film never overstays its drama, and it is a huge victory!

Mudassar Aziz’s script is self-aware. It knows its characters are flawed. It knows situations are absurd. And instead of apologizing for it, the film embraces the madness completely. It is the entire Gol Maal we have seen in the past with Hrishikesh Mukherjee films! There is confusion, and then there is comedy built on that confusion. Some of it is situational, the rest of it is subjective, but none of it is forced!

The soundtrack perfectly understands the genre of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. It is a mix. The nostalgia and the 90s remixes are used to push the narrative further, creating a perfect blend with the situational humor! The rest of the songs are peppy and catchy, and could have been avoided! The background score works well, keeping the plot humorous enough not to let you slip! There’s a celebratory energy to the music that complements this chaotic comedy!

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Movie Review: The Last Word

If there is one thing Ayushmann Khurrana is the undisputed king of, it is making the middle-class madness look entertaining and fun. In Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, he takes the classic trope of a man caught between women and flips it. This isn’t the regular infidelity drama; it’s a situational comedy where the heart is always in the right place.

The biggest win for the film is its tone. This is a film that proves comedy does not need vulgarity to work. It doesn’t need humiliation humor, endless misogyny, or cringeworthy adult jokes to generate laughter. The humor comes from situations, misunderstandings, personalities, and timing – exactly how mainstream Bollywood entertainers used to function before everything became about emotions and dramas, and humor was left far behind.

And maybe that’s why this film feels refreshing. It entertains unapologetically. No social messaging hidden under ten layers. Just a genuinely funny film wanting audiences to sit back, laugh, and forget life for a while. And to be honest, that itself deserves applause.

3.5 stars

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Trailer

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