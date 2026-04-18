Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to enter the zone that he practically owns! As the much-awaited sequel of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do gears up for its release on May 15, all eyes are on the box office window and some great records by romantic comedies in Bollywood. One of them is the biggest rom-com opening in the post-COVID era. Will Ayushmann manage to secure a spot amongst the top 5?

The Vicky Donor star has always been the poster boy for successful urban rom-coms. Right from Bareilly Ki Barfi to Shubh Mangal Savdhan, he has delivered successful romantic comedies at the box office, and now the stakes are higher as he aims to revive the genre’s magic.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Target

Currently, the 10th spot on the list of biggest rom-com openers post-COVID is held by Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which collected 5.71 crore on its Day 1. So the target for Pati Patni Aut Woh Do is very easy! Ayushmann Khurrana needs to cross this mark to push Rajkummar Rao out of the top 10 rom-com openings post-COVID and claim the spot!

Given the brand value of the franchise and Ayushmann’s fan following, a 6-crore+ opening seems well within reach. However, the real challenge will be to see how high he can climb the list. Can he challenge the top spots owned by Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh?

Check out the top 10 Bollywood rom-com openers post-COVID (India Net Collections).

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: 15.73 crore Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 11.1 crore Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 10.11 crore De De Pyaar De 2: 9.45 crore Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (2025): 8.46 crore Param Sundari: 7.37 crore Bhool Chuk Maaf: 7.2 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 7.02 crore Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: 5.71 crore Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: 5.49 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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