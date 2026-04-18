Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, is scheduled for a grand theatrical release during Diwali 2026. Based on the Indian epic, the magnum opus is already enjoying strong buzz, and as we approach the release date, the hype will only get better. Apart from the Indian market, the film also targets to score big at the overseas box office, and is expected to be among the biggest Bollywood grossers of all time.

The upcoming biggie is helmed by Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwari, and is the most expensive Indian film ever. As we have learned so far, the scale of the film is huge, and it will showcase something never seen before in Indian cinema. Reportedly, the biggest chunk of the budget is being spent on visual effects, which is building huge excitement among moviegoers.

Ramayana threatens Ranbir Kapoor’s own Animal in the overseas market

Due to the cast, concept, and scale, Ramayana is enjoying huge anticipation in the overseas market and is expected to register an earth-shattering start. Within the first few days, it has the potential to fetch record-breaking collections, ensuring it’ll enter the top 10 Bollywood grossers at the overseas box office like a cakewalk.

To join Bollywood’s top 10 grossers overseas, Ramayana must beat Animal (257 crore). So, interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor is going to enter the list with his next film, pushing his own blockbuster out of the top 10.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 grossers overseas (gross):

Dangal – 1521 crore Secret Superstar – 822.92 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 482.54 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 418.25 crore Pathaan – 412 crore Jawan – 406 crore Andhadhun – 361 crore PK – 303 crore Dhurandhar – 299.35 crore Animal – 257 crore

More about the film

Ramayana also stars Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. It is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash under the banner of Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations. The music is composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

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