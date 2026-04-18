Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan, has turned out to be a landmark success for Indian cinema. Yesterday, it completed one month in theaters, and despite being a front-loaded affair, it is still minting moolah. Specifically talking about the overseas box office, the film has slowed and will wrap up as the fourth-highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Blockbuster run at the overseas box office

The first installment was a big hit internationally, with a massive share of collections coming from North America (USA and Canada) alone. Since it was also highly critically acclaimed, the buzz for the sequel was high. As expected, it clocked a fantastic start and, due to favorable word of mouth, maintained strong momentum for weeks, resulting in a whopping 418.25 crore gross.

Yes, you read that right! Dhurandhar 2 has scored 418.25 crore gross so far at the overseas box office, and that too without releasing in the UAE-GCC market. Since the UAE-GCC market is a major market for Bollywood, the film was expected to take a hit, but it has stunned everyone with its blockbuster run. The biggie received extraordinary support from North America, which alone contributed over 250 crore gross.

Dhurandhar 2 to wrap up as Bollywood’s 4th highest-grosser overseas

With 418.25 crore gross, Dhurandhar 2 is already the fourth-highest-grossing Bollywood film at the overseas box office. To claim the third spot, it must surpass Bajrangi Bhaijaan (482.54 crore), which is not at all possible. So, the Ranveer Singh starrer will conclude its run in the same position.

For Ranveer Singh, the Dhurandhar franchise has turned out to be a complete game-changer in the overseas market, pushing his stardom to the next level. Interestingly, both installments managed to enter the top 10 Bollywood grossers of all time.

Take a look at the top 10 Bollywood grossers in the overseas market (gross):

Dangal – 1521 crore Secret Superstar – 822.92 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 482.54 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 418.25 crore (30 days) Pathaan – 412 crore Jawan – 406 crore Andhadhun – 361 crore PK – 303 crore Dhurandhar – 299.35 crore Animal – 257 crore

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