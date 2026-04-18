Mr. X, starring Arya, Gautham Ram Karthik, R Sarathkumar, and Manju Warrier in key roles, released in theaters yesterday (April 17) and posted dismal earnings on its opening day. Released amid low buzz, the film was supposed to start slow, but it was at least expected to earn a respectable sum on day 1. In actuality, it couldn’t even reach the 1 crore mark, thus very much sealing the film’s fate at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Mr. X earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

The Tamil spy-action thriller released in theaters yesterday and opened at just 65 lakh net at the Indian box office. It’s a disappointing start, and since initial word of mouth is mixed, the film is heading towards a disaster. Adjusting for GST, the collection stands at 76 lakh gross. Over the opening weekend, it won’t see much movement, and collections are expected to be in the range of 2-2.3 crore net.

Mr. X vs Saindhav on day 1

Arya’s last film was Saindhav, which was released in 2024. Featuring Venkatesh in the lead role, the film opened at 3.8 crore net. If a comparison is made, Arya’s last release, Mr. X, has opened with 82.89% or 83% less collections at the Indian box office. It’s an embarrassing situation for the actor, and it’ll be interesting to see how the film fares in the long run.

Mr. X is a disaster on arrival?

While there’s no official word on Mr. X’s budget, reports state the film was made for 40 crore more. Against this cost, registering a start of 65 lakh is brutal and indicates that there’s no interest among the audience. Making matters worse, the film is receiving mixed reviews from moviegoers, significantly denting its box office potential.

Overall, the Arya starrer is a disaster on arrival, and it seems that it might struggle to even reach 10-15 crore net in the lifetime run.

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