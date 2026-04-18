Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, has failed to make an impact at the Indian box office. Released amid decent expectations, the film wrapped up its first week on an underwhelming note and started its second week with ordinary numbers. Despite being in theaters for 8 days, it has yet to touch the 30 crore mark in net collections, and now, reaching the safe zone is way out of reach. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Dacoit earn at the Indian box office in 8 days?

The romantic action thriller earned 1.02 crore on its second Friday, day 8. Compared to day 7’s 1.4 crore, it dropped by 27.14%. Overall, it has earned an estimated 29.47 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals a gross collection of 34.77 crore. Considering the slow pace, it is certain that the film will miss the 50 crore mark in net collections.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 28.45 crore

Day 8 – 1.02 crore

Total – 29.47 crore

How much more does Dacoit need to enter the safe zone?

Dacoit was reportedly made on a budget of 62 crore. Against this cost, it must earn 62 crore net at the Indian box office to enter the safe zone and avoid being a failure. So, it still needs 32.53 crore more, which is impossible given the film’s below-par trend. In 8 days, it has recovered 47.53% of the budget and is facing a deficit of 52.47%.

Dacoit will make a recovery of over 50% but will miss 62 crore net by a big margin. According to Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a losing verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 62 crore

India net collection – 29.47 crore

Recovery – 47.53%

Deficit – 32.53 crore

Deficit% – 52.47%

More about the film

The romantic action thriller is directed by Shaneil Deo and produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang. It also stars Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, and Atul Kulkarni in key roles. The film was released on April 10 in Telugu and Hindi. It is distributed by Moksha Movies and Think Studios.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Vaazha 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Enjoys An Unbelievable 893% ROI, Set To Be Mollywood’s 5th 100 Crore Net Grosser

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News