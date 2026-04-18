Vaazha 2 has been on a dream run at the Indian box office, and the momentum is likely to stay for some more days. After having a blockbuster run for the first two weeks, the film started its third week on a bang. In the meantime, it is just a few lakhs away from entering the 100 crore net club, and also, it’ll overtake Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan soon. In terms of return on investment (ROI), the film has become a complete beast. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 16!

How much did Vaazha 2 earn at the Indian box office in 16 days?

The Malayalam coming-of-age comedy drama scored 3.2 crore on its third Friday, day 16. Compared to day 15’s 3.85 crore, it saw a drop of just 16.88%, indicating a solid hold. Overall, it has earned an estimated 99.35 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 117.23 crore gross. As we can see, the film needs only 65 lakh more to hit the 100 crore milestone, and it will be comfortably achieved today, on day 17.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 55.05 crore

Week 2 – 41.1 crore

Day 16 – 3.2 crore

Total – 99.35 crore

All set to deliver Mollywood’s 5th century!

Till now, Mollywood has witnessed four 100 crore net grossers: Manjummel Boys, L2: Empuraan, Thudarum, and Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra. Today, Vaazha 2 will join the list as the fifth 100 crore net grosser. Also, it is set to beat L2: Empuraan (106.77 crore) and become the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the top 10 Mollywood grossers in India (net):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 157.01 crore Manjummel Boys – 142.08 crore Thudarum – 122 crore L2: Empuraan – 106.77 crore Vaazha 2 – 99.35 crore (16 days) 2018 – 92.85 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 85.26 crore Aavesham – 85.15 crore Sarvam Maya – 76.84 crore Pulimurugan – 76.67 crore

Box office verdict of Vaazha 2

Vaazha 2 was reportedly made on a budget of just 10 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 99.35 crore net so far. So, in 16 days, it has amassed an ROI of a whopping 89.35 crore or 893.5%. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 10 crore

India net collection – 99.35 crore

ROI – 89.35 crore

ROI% – 893.5%

Verdict – Super Hit

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