Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla has opened on a good note at the Indian box office, and thanks to initial positive audience feedback, it is now set for a solid Saturday. In the advance booking of day 2, it has witnessed a healthy jump, and also, the show count is in favor. Yes, Dhurandhar 2 is still getting the traction, but it won’t do any damage to the latest horror-comedy entertainer. Keep reading for a detailed pre-sales and prediction report!

Bhooth Bangla secures a good show count

Dhurandhar 2 had a rocking run and dominated the show count like no one else. However, as its pace has slowed, Akshay’s film has managed to secure a good show count nationwide. Released across 3,100+ screens, the film has secured 12,500+ shows for its first Saturday. Unlike Dhurandhar 2, this film has been released at standard ticket rates, with an average ticket price of 270 rupees.

Grosses over 7.5 crore through day 2 advance booking

As per the advance booking update for day 2, Bhooth Bangla sold 2.73 lakh tickets (excluding blocked seats) before the first show started. In terms of collection, the film has grossed a solid 7.67 crore through pre-sales of the first Saturday, thus displaying an impressive growth of 131.02% from day 1’s 3.32 crore gross. In net collections, the film has amassed 6.5 crore.

Day 2 prediction: All set for a strong Saturday!

Released amid decent buzz, Bhooth Bangla opened well at the Indian box office. Considering the initial favorable word of mouth, there has been a movement at ticket windows, resulting in good pre-sales of 7.67 crore gross. Also, since it’s Saturday, the film will see healthy traction through over-the-counter ticket sales.

On the whole, the Akshay Kumar starrer is aiming to score 18-19 crore net on day 2. There’s a chance the film might exceed expectations in terms of night occupancy, creating the scope to hit the 20 crore mark. So, get ready for a super Saturday at the Indian box office.

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