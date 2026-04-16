After a gap of six months, Akshay Kumar has finally made a return to the big screens with Bhooth Bangla. While the film is set for its full-fledged theatrical release tomorrow (April 17), paid previews took place today (April 16). Since the film has positivity around itself due to the return of Akshay and Priyadarshan’s duo, it is expected to do well at the Indian box office. With the latest biggie, the Bollywood superstar also has a chance to surpass Shah Rukh Khan in the Koimoi Star Ranking. Keep reading for a detailed report!

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box-office clubs (based on Indian collections only), such as the 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each are given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood.

Akshay Kumar can surpass Shah Rukh Khan in Koimoi Star Ranking

Currently, Akshay Kumar is in fourth position in the Koimoi Star Ranking, with 2200 points. Being a family entertainer by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla is expected to comfortably enter the 100 crore club at the Indian box office. If word of mouth is good among moviegoers, it also has a shot at the 200-crore net milestone.

If Bhooth Bangla scores 200 crore net in India, Akshay Kumar will be credited with 200 points, pushing his tally to 2400 points. With this, he can easily overtake Shah Rukh Khan (2350 points) to grab the third position in the Star Ranking.

Here’s the breakdown of Akshay’s 2200 points:

16 films in the 100 crore club (Housefull 2, Rowdy Rathore, Holiday, Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold, 2.0’s Hindi version, Kesari, Sooryavanshi, OMG 2, Sky Force, Housefull 5, and Jolly LLB 3) = 1600 points

3 films in the 200 crore club (Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, and Good Newwz) = 600 points

To know more, visit the Star Ranking.

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