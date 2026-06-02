The Odyssey is Christopher Nolan’s next film. After Oppenheimer and its seven Oscar wins, all eyes are on this upcoming movie by Nolan. It has an ensemble cast including Zendaya, who reportedly plays Athena in the upcoming, and has been facing some heat online. She has carved a fascinating path in Hollywood and is considered one of the most bankable stars, but will Nolan’s film become her new top-grossing movie? Can you guess the film it needs to surpass, and the target it needs to hit worldwide to achieve this career-best feat for the young actress? Keep scrolling for the deets.

There has been a debate on social media. While fans praise the choice, citing her charisma and proven acting abilities, others have debated whether the portrayal aligns with their expectations of the iconic Greek goddess. Regardless of where viewers stand, the casting has undeniably become one of the most talked-about aspects of Nolan’s film ahead of its release.

Which is Zendaya’s highest-grossing film worldwide?

For the unversed, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the highest-grossing film in Zendaya’s career, which also features Tom Holland, like in The Odyssey. It collected $814.8 million at the North American box office and $1.9 billion worldwide. Made on a budget of $200 million, it raked in around 9.61x in its theatrical run. Coincidentally, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is also releasing in the same month as the Christopher Nolan movie. It will be an interesting clash at the box office.

Box office summary of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Domestic – $814.8 million

International – $1.1 billion

Worldwide – $1.92 billion

How much will The Odyssey have to earn to beat No Way Home?

Based on the numbers above [via Box Office Mojo], The Odyssey must earn around $1.95 billion worldwide to surpass Spider-Man: No Way Home as Zendaya’s highest-grossing film ever. However, it is not an easy target to achieve even for a Christopher Nolan movie with an ensemble cast, which will face the most anticipated Spider-Man: Brand New Day. However, whether The Odyssey beats Brand New Day, Zendaya will benefit by the end of their theatrical runs. It is a big month for Zendaya and Tom Holland.

What is The Odyssey about?

The film follows Matt Damon as Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca. It chronicles his long and perilous journey home after the Trojan War as he attempts to reunite with his wife Penelope, portrayed by Anne Hathaway. The Odyssey will be released on July 17.

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