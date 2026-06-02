The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor bargaining with Nikki. Meanwhile, Jack worried about Diane’s absence from Genoa City after Kyle told him how she has been missing in action. And last but not least, Nick led the charge to jog Matt Clark’s memory amid the mess.

The drama, the shock, the doubts, the romance, the emotions, the moves, and more are about to elevate in the coming weeks. Here’s what the fans can expect from the June 2, 2026, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: June 2, 2026

The episode on Tuesday features Victor forcing Nick to face his issues. It is about time that the latter get serious about his recovery. His addiction has led to a lot of trouble for the Newman family, who scramble to support him, especially after he collapsed. Victor is aware that addiction can be brutal.

After all, his wife Nikki has been through her own share of spiraling. And he does not want Nick’s troubles to get any worse. Victor is ready to put his foot down and confront Nick about being ready to face the troubles. Is Nick going to be able to pull himself out of this? Or is more drama ahead?

Meanwhile, Adam and Sally discuss her pregnancy. Ever since he found out that Sally and Billy are engaged, he has been out of it. To make matters worse for him, Sally is also pregnant with her and Billy’s child. Adam is not too happy about it, as he has always claimed Billy does not deserve Sally.

Regardless, it’s time for him to have a chat with Sally about it. Not only are they exes, but they also went through something similar around two years ago. Sally and Adam were expecting Ava, but they lost her, and this pregnancy is making things harder for them as they reminisce about what they lost.

How emotional will this chat be? And then lastly, Sharon questions Matt Clark’s change of heart. Matt is claiming that he has no memories of his past, but Sharon is not too sure about it. Her doubts are leading her to ask questions. How will Matt respond to it? Stay tuned to know more details.

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