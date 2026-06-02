Subhash K Raj’s directorial Blast is shining bright at the box office. The word of mouth is highly positive, which is why it has passed the first Monday test with flying colors. Arjun, Abhirami, and Preity Mukhundhan’s starrer is also close to tasting success. Scroll below for the day 5 report!

Blast Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, the Tamil martial arts drama collected 3.60 crore on day 5. It made 118% higher earnings than its opening day, which had brought in 1.25 crore. It remained the first choice of audience on its first Monday, surpassing Suriya’s Karuppu, which brought in 2.40 crore on its 18th day.

The total earnings in India have reached 17.55 crore net, which is approximately 20.71 crore in gross earnings. Blast marks a big victory for Arjun Sarja, whose last film, Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga, was a box office disaster with a lifetime of only 1.09 crore net.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India across all languages (net earnings):

Day 1: 1.25 crore

Day 2: 2.15 crore

Day 3: 4.55 crore

Day 4: 6 crore

Day 5: 3.60 crore

Total: 13.95 crore

Will gain the success verdict today!

Blast is reportedly made on a small budget of 18 crore. In 5 days, the makers have recovered 97.5% of the estimated investments. Today, AGS Entertainment’s production will officially gain the success tag.

The on-ground buzz is favorable, and Arjun Sarja‘s film will need to earn 36 crore in its lifetime to gain the hit verdict. It will be exciting to see how soon it unlocks the milestone!

Blast Box Office Summary Day 5

Budget: 18 crore

India net: 17.55 crore

Budget recovery: 97.5%

India gross: 20.71 crore

Overseas gross: 6.3 crore

Worldwide gross: 27 crore

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