Venkat Prabhu’s 2011 Tamil action thriller Mankatha has re-released in theatres to a roaring response. Ajith Kumar starrer is driving footfalls despite multiple competitors at the ticket windows. It has concluded its 4-day extended opening weekend, emerging as the 3rd highest-grossing Tamil re-release of all time. Scroll below for the worldwide update.

Mankatha Re-Release Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, Mankatha earned 1.60 crores on day 4. It remained the #1 choice of Tamil audiences on Republic Day, surpassing the Monday earnings of Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil and Parasakthi. The pace remained steady with around a 35% drop in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office has reached 9.90 crores net after the 4-day extended opening weekend. Including GST, the gross total comes to 11.75 crores.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown of the re-release in India (net collection) here:

Day 1: 3.50 crores

Day 2: 2.35 crores

Day 3: 2.45 crores

Day 4: 1.60 crores

Total: 9.9 crores

Mankatha Re-Release Worldwide Box Office Day 4

Ajith Kumar’s re-release is also enjoying a good response at the overseas box office. In only 4 days, it has accumulated 1.25 crore gross. Combined with the domestic total, the worldwide collection of Mankatha has reached 13 crores gross.

With that, Ajith Kumar’s directorial has emerged as the 3rd highest-grossing release in Tamil cinema worldwide. The next aim is to surpass Rajinikanth’s Padayappa.

Take a look at the highest-grossing Tamil re-releases of all time (worldwide gross):

Ghilli: 30 crores+ Padayappa: 18 crores+ Mankatha: 13 crores

Mankatha Re-Release Box Office Summary

India net: 9.90 crores

India gross: 11.75 crores

Overseas gross: 1.25 crores

Worldwide: 13 crores

More about Mankatha

The Tamil action thriller was Ajith Kumar’s 50th film as a lead actor. The ensemble cast also featured Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Lakshmi Rai, Anjali, Andrea Jeremiah, Ashwin Kakumanu, Vaibhav Reddy, Premji Amaren, Mahat Raghavendra, Jayaprakash, Aravind Akash, and Subbu Panchu. It was produced by Cloud Nine Movies.

