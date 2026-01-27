Sunny Deol starrer Border 2 has surpassed every expectation in its opening weekend. It scored the second-highest Republic Day collection in Bollywood, but that’s not it. Anurag Singh’s directorial has also crushed every single opening weekend of 2025 and already recovered 70% of its budget. Scroll below for an exciting day 4 report!

Stays only behind Pathaan on Republic Day

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan created history in Bollywood by registering the biggest Republic Day collection, earning 70.50 crores in India. Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty starrer could not surpass that mark, but stole the second spot. According to the official update, Border 2 earned 63.59 crores, setting a new single-day record since its big release on January 23, 2026.

The overall box office collection in India concludes at 193.48 crores net. The epic war action drama was made on a staggering budget of 275 crores. In 4 days, the makers have recovered 70.35% of the reported investment. It still needs 81.52 crores more in the kitty to achieve the success tag.

Here’s a day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 32.10 crores

Day 2: 35 crores

Day 3: 57.20 crores

Day 4: 63.59 crores

Total: 193.48 crores

Surpassed every single opening weekend of 2025 in Bollywood!

Border 2 indeed recorded a blockbuster weekend. Sunny Deol’s film ended up beating War 2 (179.25 crores), Dhurandhar (106.5 crores), Chhaava (121.43 crores), and every single Bollywood film of 2025 to score a higher debut weekend.

We’re now keen to see if the epic war action drama continues its strong pace and surpasses every opening-week collection. The #1 spot is conquered by War 2, which earned 209.1 crores in its 8-day extended debut week.

Border 2 Box Office Day 4 Summary

Budget: 275 crores

India net: 193.48 crores

Budget recovery: 70.35%

India gross: 228.30 crores

