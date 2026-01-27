The opening weekend has officially concluded for Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty led Border 2. The epic war action drama attained new heights at the box office. All eyes are now on how it fares in the Tuesday test. The advance booking on day 5 has begun on a promising note. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Border 2 Box Office Day 5 Advance Booking

According to the latest update, Border 2 has recorded advance booking worth 7.96 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) on day 5. Anurag Singh’s directorial has registered ticket sales of 3.12 lakhs from 15.6K shows across the nation.

Around 1.13 lakh+ tickets have been sold across the national chains (PVR INOX & Cinepolis). Sunny Deol‘s Republic Day release has driven ticket sales of 60K+ at PVR, 40K+ at INOX, and around 13K at Cinepolis. Today is a regular working day, and considering the massive footfalls it witnessed during a 4-day extended weekend, a routine drop is expected.

Border 2 Box Office Day 5 Prediction

Going by the current trends, Border 2 is predicted to earn around 15-17 crores today. There is no competition, apart from Dhurandhar, which is also earning at the lower end. Word of mouth is strong, and demand has been high in single screens and urban centres as well.

After an excellent opening weekend, the need of the hour is just a steady run during the weekdays. Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty starrer has the potential to become the next big blockbuster in Bollywood. In just 5 days, the epic war action drama will enter the 200 crore club. So, it will be exciting to see how soon or later it recovers its massive 275 crore budget.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 52: Needs Only 3.06 Crores More To Set A New Record In Hindi Cinema!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News