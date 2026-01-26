Tamil action thriller Mankatha made a record-breaking comeback at the box office. It surpassed Ghilli to score the #1 opening for a Tamil re-release. Ajith Kumar starrer now continues to shine bright as it has also scored the biggest the opening weekend, by surpassing Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli. Scroll below for the day 3 report!

Mankatha Re-Release Box Office Day 3

There are already a couple of Pongal releases that are competing for footfalls in Tamil cinema. Despite all the obstacles, Mankatha re-release shined bright in advance booking. On day 3, Venkat Prabhu’s directorial earned 2.63 crores gross.

The cumulative total in India has reached 9.47 crore net in Tamil Nadu. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 11.55 crores. It continues its lead against Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli, which had collected 9.30 crores gross in 3 days. Ajith Kumar’s film will enjoy a 4-day extended first weekend due to Republic Day holiday today. New benchmarks will be set – exciting times ahead!

Mankatha vs the top opening weekend of Tamil re-releases!

The Tamil action thriller was competing to score the highest opening weekend for a Kollywood re-release in history. Mankatha has surpassed Ghilli, and Padayappa to clock the #1 spot.

Check out the top 3 opening weekends re-release grossers in Tamil cinema (gross earnings):

Mankatha: 11.55 crores Ghilli: 9.30 crores Padayappa: 8.50 crores

Mankatha Re-Release Box Office Summary

India net: 9.79 crores

India gross: 11.55 crores

