While Coolie didn’t yield expected results at the worldwide box office, Rajinikanth and his fans found some relief with his 25-year-old film. Yes, we’re talking about Padayappa, which was re-released this month. Recently, it completed a two-week theatrical run, during which it raked in a solid score. In the meantime, it also emerged as Kollywood’s second-highest-grossing re-release globally. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Kollywood action drama was originally released in 1999, and back then, it was a big success at the box office. Over the years, it gained a cult status. 25 years later, the film was re-released on the occasion of Rajini’s 75th birthday (December 12). Amidst fan frenzy, it opened on a solid note and earned an impressive sum in the first week. During the second week, the film dropped significantly, but it still managed to pull off a strong overall score.

How much did Padayappa re-release earn at the worldwide box office in 14 days?

As per Cinetrak, Padayappa re-release grossed 2.25 crores during the entire week 2. Compared to the opening week collection of 16 crore gross, the film dropped by 85.93% during the second week. Overall, the re-run of the action drama has earned a solid 18.25 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Out of 18.25 crores, India has contributed 15 crores. In the overseas market, the film did a business of 3.35 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India gross – 15 crores

Overseas gross – 3.35 crores

Worldwide gross – 18.25 crores

It’s now Kollywood 2nd highest-grossing re-release!

With 18.25 crore gross coming in 14 days, Padayappa has become the second-highest-grossing re-release of Kollywood. The first spot is held by Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli (33.25 crores). It seems that the Rajinikanth starrer will conclude its run below 20 crore gross, thus failing to beat Ghilli re-release by a big margin.

More about the film

Directed by K. S. Ravikumar, the Kollywood action drama was originally released on April 10, 1999. It also featured Sivaji Ganesan, Ramya Krishnan, Soundarya, and Pritha Hari in key roles. It was produced by Arunachala Cine Creations.

