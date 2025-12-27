Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Akhanda 2 is one of the most expensive Indian films of 2025. There were huge expectations from the Telugu fantasy action thriller, but it turned out to be a huge disappointment. The trends are highly underwhelming even in the Hindi belt. Scroll below for a detailed box office update!

Akhanda 2 Hindi Box Office Collection

The trailer was highly criticised due to its loud dialogue and poor VFX. It was all down to the star pull of Nandamuri Balakrishna, but content is king in today’s cinema. Akhanda 2 made a poor opening in the Hindi belt, earning only 10 lakhs. After the opening weekend, the pace worsened, and the daily collections have now dropped to 1 lakh.

In 14 days of its theatrical run, Akhanda 2 has collected only 77 lakhs in the Hindi belt. It is facing competition from Dhurandhar, Avatar: Fire And Ash, which has made the journey more challenging. There’s also a limited screen count due to other competitors, such as Tere Ishk Mein and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 0.90 crores.

Akhanda 2 vs Daaku Maharaaj

Earlier this year, Nandamuri Balakrishna delivered another losing affair, Daaku Maharaaj. The Telugu period action thriller had concluded its lifetime in the Hindi belt, accumulating only 40 lakhs.

In comparison, Thaandavam is almost 92% higher, but that’s clearly not enough, as it will also be tagged as a disaster.

More about Akhanda 2

The ensemble features Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, and Kabir Duhan Singh, among others. It is a sequel to the 2021 Akhanda. The Telugu fantasy action film is produced under the banner of 14 Reels Plus and IVY Entertainment.

It was released in theatres worldwide on December 12, 2025.

