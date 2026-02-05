Prabhas’ mega Sankranti release, The Raja Saab, is a failure of epic proportions. Released amid high expectations, it kicked off its journey on a strong note but afterwards, it completely lost its track. Due to its exorbitant price tag, the film has emerged as a big flop at the Indian box office with collections less than 150 crore net. Shockingly, it’s in higher deficit than Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2.

How much did The Raja Saab earn at the Indian box office in 27 days?

Due to poor word of mouth and stiff competition from Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, the Telugu fantasy horror-comedy entertainer failed to make it big even after a solid start. Coming to the latest update, the film earned just 2 lakh on its fourth Wednesday, day 27. Overall, it has earned 146.03 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 172.31 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 130.25 crore

Week 2 – 12.56 crore

Week 3 – 2.12 crore

Day 22 – 25 lakh

Day 23 – 27 lakh

Day 24 – 30 lakh

Day 25 – 25 lakh

Day 26 – 1 lakh

Day 27 – 2 lakh

Total – 146.03 crore

The Raja Saab is a bigger flop than Akhanda 2!

For those who don’t know, Akhanda 2 was reportedly made at a budget of 200 crore. Against this cost, it earned only 94.45 crore net at the Indian box office, thus recovering only 47.22% of the budget. With a recovery of less than 50%, it secured a flop verdict, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

Speaking about The Raja Saab, it was made at an estimated budget of 400 crores. Against this cost, it has earned only 146.03 crore net so far, thus making a recovery of 36.5%. Due to a slow pace, the film won’t make significant earnings, thus heading for a lifetime collection of around 147 crore net. As we can see, the Prabhas starrer is likely to conclude its run with just 36.75%, which is less than Akhanda 2. It’s truly a shocking result for Prabhas’ biggie.

