Jiiva’s Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil has turned out to be a big success for Kollywood in 2026. Released amid minimal expectations, the film has raked in impressive collections so far and managed to become the first Tamil super hit of the year. Made on a modest budget, it has fetched solid returns at the Indian box office and now, it is close to a major milestone in ROI (return on investment). Keep reading for a detailed report of day 21!

How much did Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil earn at the Indian box office in 21 days?

The Kollywood political satire film surprisingly witnessed an upward trend on its third Wednesday, day 21, scoring 31 lakh. Compared to day 20’s 20 lakh, it’s a jump of 35.42%. Overall, it has earned an estimated 29.45 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 34.75 crore gross. In the next two days, it’ll touch the 30 crore net milestone.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 19.75 crore

Week 2 – 7.34 crore

Day 16 – 30 lakh

Day 17 – 60 lakh

Day 18 – 70 lakh

Day 19 – 25 lakh

Day 20 – 20 lakh

Day 21 – 31 lakh

Total – 29.45 crore

Nears a major milestone in ROI

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil was made at an estimated budget of 10 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 29.45 crore net, thus yielding a return on investment (ROI) of 19.45 crore. Calculated further, it equals a staggering 194.5% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict.

As we can see, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil has reached 194.5% returns and to reach 200% returns, it must earn a total of 30 crore net. So, from the present situation, the film needs only 55 lakh more to reach the major milestone of 200% returns at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 10 crore

India net collection – 29.45 crore

ROI – 19.45 crore

ROI% – 194.5%

Verdict – Super Hit

