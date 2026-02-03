After the failures of Parasakthi and Vaa Vaathiyaar, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil provided much-needed relief to Kollywood in January 2026. Mounted on a modest budget of 10 crores, it has performed well and emerged as a success story at the worldwide box office. It didn’t score big, but raked in good numbers considering the scale and pre-release expectations. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 19!

How much did Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil earn at the worldwide box office in 19 days?

The Tamil political satire film picked up decently during the third weekend and, as expected, saw a drop on its third Monday, day 19, earning 18 lakh in India. Compared to the third Friday, day 16’s 30 lakh, it saw a 40% drop. Overall, it has earned an estimated 28.87 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 34.06 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 3.15 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 37.21 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 28.87 crores

India gross – 34.06 crores

Overseas gross – 3.15 crores

Worldwide gross – 37.21 crores

To conclude its run as Jiiva’s 2nd highest-grossing film post-COVID

With 37.21 crores in the kitty, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is currently Jiiva’s second-highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era and will end the run in the same position. The top spot is held by 83, which earned 184.36 crores. The difference between the two films is a huge 147.15 crores.

Take a look at Jiiva’s top 5 grossers post-COVID at the worldwide box office (gross):

83 – 184.36 crores Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil – 37.21 crores (19 days) Black – 13.25 crores Yatra 2 – 8.03 crores Aghathiyaa – 3.7 crores

More about the film

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is directed by Nithish Sahadev and produced by Kannan Ravi (Kannan Ravi Productions). It also stars Prathana Nathan, Thambi Ramaiah, and Ilavarasu. The music is composed by Vishnu Vijay. It was theatrically released on January 15.

