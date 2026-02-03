Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty in key roles, ended its second weekend on a high note by entering the 400 crore club at the worldwide box office. After an impressive weekend, the film is showing a strong run even on the weekdays of week 2. In the meantime, it has surpassed Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again and Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi). Keep reading for a detailed report of day 11!

How much did Border 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 11 days?

In India, the Border sequel earned 7.69 crore gross on its second Monday, day 11, pushing its domestic tally to a solid 363.92 crore gross (308.41 crore net). Overseas, the performance has been decent so far, with an estimated 50 crore gross coming in. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office total is a whopping 413.92 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India Net – 308.41 crores

India Gross – 363.92 crores

Overseas Gross – 50 crores

Worldwide Gross – 413.92 crores

Surpasses two Hindi biggies!

With 413.92 crores in the kitty, Border 2 has surpassed Ajay Devgn’s highest-grossing film, Singham Again (402.26 crore gross). It also crossed the Hindi-dubbed version of Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD (413.1 crore gross). Today, on day 12, it is all set to overtake Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (421.22 crore gross) and Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express (422 crore gross).

Considering the pace and the absence of big films until Dhurandhar 2, Border 2 aims to reach the 500 crore milestone. From the given position, it needs to earn 86.08 crores, which looks achievable. If it happens, it will be the second 500 crore grosser for Sunny Deol after Gadar 2. For Varun, Diljit, and Ahaan, it will be their first 500 crore grosser.

More about the film

The Border sequel is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J. P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, under the banners T-Series Films and J. P. Films. It was made at an estimated budget of 275 crores. It released in theaters on January 23.

