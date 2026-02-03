Sunny Deol-led Border 2 is already a winner at the Indian box office, and the glorious run is likely to stay intact for some more days. After an impressive second weekend, all eyes were set on the film’s performance on the second Monday, day 11, and guess what? It has passed the test with flying colors. With a drop of less than 50% from the second Friday, it has indicated a strong run during the second week’s weekdays.

How much did Border 2 earn at the Indian box office in 11 days?

The Bollywood epic action war film earned 6.52 crores on its second Monday, day 11. Compared to the second Friday, day 8’s 12.53 crores, it has witnessed a drop of 47.96%, which is considered a good hold. Overall, the film has earned a solid 308.41 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 363.92 crore gross. By the end of the second week, it is expected to score 323-326 crore net.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 244.97 crores

Day 8 – 12.53 crores

Day 9 – 20.17 crores

Day 10 – 24.22 crores

Day 11 – 6.52 crores

Total – 308.41 crores

Soon to surpass Hrithik Roshan’s highest-grosser

With 308.41 crores in the kitty, Border 2 is close to surpassing Hrithik Roshan’s highest-grossing film, War. Released in 2019, War had amassed a whopping 319 crore net in India. The Sunny Deol starrer needs 10.6 crores more to beat War, and the feat is likely to be achieved in the next two days. It will also overtake Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan (320.34 crores) before the end of its second week.

Border 2 is a clean success!

Border 2 was made at an estimated budget of 275 crores (including P&A). Against this cost, it has already earned 308.41 crore net, thus yielding a return on investment (ROI) of 33.41 crores. Calculated further, it equals 12.14% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 275 crores

India net collection – 308.41 crores

ROI – 33.41 crores

ROI% – 12.14%

Verdict – Plus

