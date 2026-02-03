Avatar: Fire and Ash by James Cameron is one of the biggest hits of 2025 and is edging closer to the all-time top 15 worldwide grossers. The sci-fi saga has surpassed the global haul of this MCU blockbuster, showcasing the film’s strong dominance at the global box office, despite being hit by friendly fire from newcomers in North America this weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Avatar 3 at the worldwide box office

Cameron’s film dropped to #5 at the domestic box office this weekend. Zoe Saldana starrer collected $5.6 million on its 7th weekend in North America, down by 11.8% from last weekend and lost 350 screens as well. It was at #2 last weekend, but it was pushed to the 5th rank due to the new releases, and Zootopia 2 also outperformed it. After six weeks, the domestic total of the sci-fi saga has reached $386.27 million.

Based on Luiz Fernando’s latest data, Avatar: Fire and Ash collected a solid $19.3 million on its 7th weekend at the overseas box office. The film is showing strong hold internationally, declining by only 31.3% from last weekend, and it has reached $1.02 billion overseas. Adding the overseas collection to its $386.3 million cume, the worldwide collection hits $1.41 billion.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $386.3 million

International – $1.03 billion

Worldwide – $1.4 billion

Surpasses Avengers: Age of Ultron worldwide & on track to beat Barbie

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Avatar 3 has surpassed the worldwide gross of Avengers: Age of Ultron to become the 18th-highest-grossing film ever. For the record, Avengers: Age of Ultron collected $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office. It is also edging closer to surpassing Barbie‘s worldwide haul.

Barbie, released in 2023, became a box-office phenomenon, grossing over $1.44 billion worldwide. Avatar 3 is inches away from surpassing the global haul of Barbie and becoming the 17th-highest-grossing film of all time. With that, it is also edging closer to breaking into the all-time top 15 highest-grossing films list worldwide. To achieve the 15th rank, it must overtake Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick and its $1.49 billion global total. Avatar: Fire and Ash was released in the theaters on December 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

