Timothee Chalamet starrer Marty Supreme is experiencing a good run at the overseas box office as well. According to the report, the film has been released in eight more markets overseas. The sports drama is on track to cross a key milestone at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is the highest-grossing A24 film at the domestic box office. The film has surpassed the domestic haul of Everything Everywhere All at Once to achieve this significant feat. The film has surpassed the worldwide haul of Civil War this weekend to become A24’s 2nd biggest global hit. If things go well, it could even beat Everything Everywhere All at Once as the studio’s biggest global hit.

Marty Supreme is on track to hit $150 million milestone

Marty Supreme collected $2.9 million at the domestic box office, down 17.8% from last weekend, despite losing 318 theaters in North America in its 7th weekend. According to box-office analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Timothee Chalamet’s film collected $7.1 million on its 6th overseas weekend, and eight more markets were added this weekend. The film has collected $42.5 million at the international box office across just 34 markets. Domestically, the film has collected $90.9 million, and, combined with the $42.5 million overseas cume, the worldwide total has reached $133.4 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $90.9 million

International – $42.5 million

Worldwide – $133.4 million

Surpasses Civil War as A24’s 2nd biggest worldwide hit

Civil War, by Alex Garland, starring Kirsten Dunst and Cailee Spaeny, was the second-highest-grossing A24 release of all time. For the unversed, Civil War grossed $127.3 million worldwide during its theatrical run. Timothee Chalamet’s film has surpassed Kirsten’s film as A24’s second-highest-grossing film worldwide.

It is around $16 million away from the global total of Everything Everywhere All at Once and becoming A24’s biggest hit worldwide. For the record, the Oscar-winning film collected $142.8 million worldwide. Marty Supreme is on track to hit $150 million at the worldwide box office, and with that, it will also beat Everything Everywhere All at Once. Marty Supreme was released in December 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

