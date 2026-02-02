Shelter by Black Bear, despite the action star Jason Statham, failed to attract a significant crowd at the theaters in its opening weekend. The film has opened with timid numbers but made it into the domestic box office rankings. It is a weak start for a movie with a moderate budget domestically and globally. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie received mixed reviews, with a 65% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. They said. “Classing up an overdone premise with professional execution, Shelter is highly derivative of previous Jason Statham action vehicles but lean and mean enough to forgive the recycled tropes.” According to reports, the action thriller was made on a budget of $50 million, making it a fairly moderate-budget film.

Shelter’s box office collection on its opening weekend in the US

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Jason Statham‘s starrer Shelter opened poorly at the box office in North America. It collected just $5.5 million at the domestic box office on its opening weekend. It landed at #5 in the domestic box office rankings. Compared to Statham’s last few films, its debut weekend collection is considerably low. It is less than the Expend4bles‘ $8 million debut.

3-day opening weekend collection breakdown

Friday – $1.9 million

Saturday – $2.1 million

Sunday – $1.4 million

Total – $5.5 million

Global opening weekend update

The report also mentioned that Shelter collected an equally underwhelming number on its opening weekend at the overseas box office. Over the five-day international opening, the action-packed thriller collected just $7.5 million, including $2.1 million from China alone. Adding that to its $5.5 million domestic debut gross, the film’s global opening-weekend total is $13.0 million.

Made on a reported budget of $50 million, it underperformed at the box office in its opening weekend, domestically and globally. The film needs about $125 million in theatrical grosses to break even at the box office. Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, the story follows a solitary man on a remote Scottish island whose rescue of a girl from the ocean triggers a perilous series of events, culminating in an attack on his home and a reckoning with his turbulent history. Shelter was released on January 30.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Send Help Box Office: Sam Raimi’s Survival Horror Beats 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’s Day 1 North America Gross, Eyes $20M Opening Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News