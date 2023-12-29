“I Now Pronounce You Man And Knife!” – Eye-catching explosions, iconic lines, and more, the celebrated Expendables promise raw, unfiltered, and violent action wherever they go. They are returning, this time with new members in their Expend4bles (Expendables 4) gang ft. Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia.

With new faces come some old ones in Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham, as the mercenaries band together and fight for each other and money (of course!). The trademarked memorable action sequences, budding camaraderie, and ‘never say die’ attitude return with the franchise’s return. Expend4bles is all set to premiere exclusively on Lionsgate Play this 5th January 2024.

Talking about his character ‘Gunner,’ actor Dolph Lundgren said, “With Gunner, I think he’s a bit of a comedic relief because he’s the only one or one of the few characters who doesn’t care, doesn’t try to be tough. He doesn’t care much. He has these idiosyncrasies, and he always has problems, a little bit of substance abuse, a little bit of concentration issues. In this film, he’s on the wagon.”

Expend4bles star continued, “So, he’s been sober for six months. He’s doing the AA program, and he’s dating some girl on the Internet that he’s in love with. It clouds his perception a little bit. Also, age has caught up with him, so he’s wearing glasses and has a bifocal scope on his sniper rifle. But things don’t work out that well initially for him.”

Further elaborating about his Expend4bles character, Lundgren said, “So, those things put together is kind of fun to play with as an actor, and it gives me somewhere to go. Like in each scene, I can always try to massage it so that it’s a bit entertaining for the audience and that they can follow the guy, follow the arc of the character, and catch the payouts and all of these different weaknesses and obstacles that he has to accomplish his goal.”

