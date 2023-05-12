The Expendables movies did have a long list of actors, which had Sylvester Stallone leading the team. However, the shooting of the film did have some altercations as one of the stars came to blows with Sylvester Stallone on-set. Dolph Lundgren, who played Gunner Jensen in the trilogy, recalled how Stallone’s “harsh” behaviour on the set made him infuriated and made him almost punch him.

Directed by Stallone, The Expendables’ first movie was released in 2010 and brought together an all-star team of big-screen action heroes, including such luminaries as Bruce Willis, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Mickey Rourke and, in an uncredited cameo, Arnold Schwarzenegger. While the movie was well received by the audiences and the box office, an entire Expendables franchise was launched, with sequels coming in 2012 and 2014.

Dolph Lundgren looked back on his life and career on an episode of “In Depth With Graham Bensinger” and discussed his lengthy action movie career, including collaborating with The Expendables star Sylvester Stallone numerous times over the years. While admitting his family-like friendship with Stallone, he “had some good times and bad times.” Recalling an incident in the original Expendables film in 2010, he almost got into a physical altercation with the star and director as he was “harsh” on him while filming.

Sylvester Stallone yelled at Dolph Lundgren and said, ‘My grandmother can do it better than that, what the f*ck are you doing?’ in front of everyone when the international press was also present. The actor was in tears after the humiliation, and he called up his wife. “I mean, I was really upset. And I called my wife at the time, and I basically just told her, ‘If he says one more word, I’m gonna knock him out and fuck this movie. I’m out of here. I’m just gonna punch him out and fucking leave,” said the actor.

However, with all that, Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren will be back for more action when The Expendables 4 hits theatres on Sept. 22.

