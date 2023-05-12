Marvel Cinematic Universe is a vast franchise that includes 32 movies and eight shows, along with the upcoming ones. So to justify it as a vast franchise can be a little understatement. One movie or show tends to get interconnected with the next ones, as MCU’s appeal was to tell one story over the course of several movies. However, now, Emilia Clarke claimed that her debut Marvel series Secret Invasion is not like that. Keep scrolling to read further.

Emilia is very excited to be a part of the MCU, and in each and every interview of hers, she exclaims her excitement. Once, she shared how working on this project resulted in ‘star-struckness’ for her. For the unversed, Secret Invasion will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on June 21.

Recently, Emilia Clarke opened up about the storyline of Secret Invasion to Empire Magazine and claimed how people who haven’t watched Marvel movies before will still be able to understand and enjoy the series. She said, “It’s definitely a show for the fans, but it’s also a show that my mum, who doesn’t watch Marvel, will watch and get, do you know what I mean? You can get into dangerous territory sometimes with this sort of genre where if you haven’t watched all 17 other films or shows, you’re not going to get it. This isn’t that at all.”

Earlier, in another interview, the Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke shared her desire to be a part of the MCU franchise for a longer period of time and revealed, “I mean, I should be so lucky is what I’ll say to that. Everyone I know and everyone I’ve spoken to who is a part of the Marvel universe — and actors talk! Everyone has only the highest praise to offer. There’s a reason why actors stay in it. They’re so loved because they’re having loads of fun. So I’m down for that. Sure!”

Marvel star Don Cheadle recently spoke with EW and talked about Secret Invasion being a Bourne movie or 1970s spy thriller, “It speaks to the elasticity of what the MCU can be. This one feels much closer to a movie like Bourne Identity or something that’s more along the tone of a ’70s movie. It’s not as much about the bells and whistles of big special effects. It’s more about the intrigue and drama, the espionage and double-crosses. And I still think it fits perfectly with what the MCU is able to do and pull off.”

Well, are you excited to watch Secret Invasion and Emilia Clarke debuting as Talos’ daughter G’iah? Let us know.

