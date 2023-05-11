HBO’s medieval fantasy Game of Thrones was a hit upon its release and millions of fans across the globe who belong to different races, gender, nationalities, occupations and more. And today, we tell you of one such fan – the former President of the United States, Barack Obama. The former POTUS was a fan of the show, and it seems like Kit Harington’s Jon Snow was his favourite.

While we are sure you recall when Kit revealed whether his character stays dead or is brought to life to escape a ticket, did you know Obama cornered the episode’s director to know the deets? Read on to know all about director David Nutter’s interaction with the former President here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by EW in July 2015, President Barack Obama met the director of Game Of Thrones’ season 5 finale episode weeks before the episode aired and inquired about Kit Harington’s character. For those who don’t remember, in the season’s shocking finale, Harington’s Jon Snow was stabbed by Night’s Watch members Thorne, Marsh, Yarwyck, and Olly. While interacting with the publication at Comic-Con, the director recalled the former POTUS asking some very important questions and how he answered them.

Recalling their conversation, the Game Of Thrones Season 5 finale director – David Nutter, said, “Three weeks ago, I was the in the company of the President of the United States. He turned to me, put his hand on my shoulder, and said, ‘You didn’t kill Jon Snow, did you?’” Responding to his query, the acclaimed director said, “Jon Snow is deader than dead.”

The director continued, “I thought I was going to be sent to Guantanamo or something, but fortunately, I’m here — but he’s dead.” Nutter further added that Barack Obama also complained about characters dying in the show. He told the filmmaker, “You keep killing off my favourite characters.”

How many Game Of Thrones fans were as inquisitive as Barack Obama when Kit Harington’s Jon Snow died? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: When Kate Winslet Worn A P*bic Wig While Going Fully Frontal N*de For The Reader, She Said, “I Had To Grow The Hair…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News