Deepika Padukone in her illustrious career has gone on to conquer the global arena with a string of achievements that most could only dream of! Adding another feather to her international hat, the superstar now features on the cover of TIME Magazine.

With this, Deepika Padukone gets added to the list of the rare Indian actors to be on the cover of TIME, as she joins the elite club of global figures like Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey and several other influential personalities who’ve had the honour of featuring on the prestigious and highly respected magazine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was only last year that the superstar was awarded ‘The Time100 Impact Award’ for her achievements in cinema and for her work in mental health advocacy. She was also the only Indian to be honoured twice by TIME.

Time and again, Deepika Padukone’s unparalleled popularity, wide global appeal and unbeatable stardom has put India on the global map. Only this year, Deepika Padukone took over the stage as the only Indian presenter at the Oscars and was amongst the most talked-about personalities at this year’s Oscar awards.

The superstar ended 2022 with a bang and made headlines for becoming the first Indian to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy as she accompanied it to the stadium and unveiled it amidst a stadium packed with thousands of screaming fans -truly a monumental moment in her career. She was also part of the eight-member jury at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022, making her the only Indian on the esteemed jury.

Unquestionably the country’s biggest global brand ambassador, Deepika, clinched the biggest endorsement deals with global luxury brands, Louis Vuitton and Cartier. If that wasn’t enough testimony to her impact in the global arena, she was also listed alongside Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Beyonce and Ariana Grande as one of the 10 most beautiful women in the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @deepikapadukone



Must Read: When Pooja Bedi Was Shamed By Her Parents For Not Doing Drugs, Consuming Alcohol Or Smoking & Termed Her As A ‘Backward Child’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News