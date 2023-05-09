Deepika Padukone is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood and has given several memorable performances in films like Padmaavat, Chennai Express, Om Shanti Om, Love Aajkal and many more. Did you know she was once offered a role in Fast & Furious 7, but she rejected it? Scroll down to know more.

The action film franchise was supposed to be her debut in Hollywood. Even though she rejected the film, she made her debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2017 opposite Vin Diesel. Deepika also once opened up about rejecting the role in the popular action franchise.

Back in 2013, Deepika Padukone told news agency PTI, “I don’t regret it. I had to work out things for Ram-Leela here, I couldn’t have left the process mid-way, I had given my commitment here first. Looking at the way the film (Ram-Leela) has got a response, I feel good as my hard work has paid off. I think a lot has been said. I have never been comfortable talking about what doesn’t happen, I would rather focus on what is happening.”

Deepika Padukone’s spokesperson also said, “Deepika was offered to be a part of the next Fast And Furious movie. She is a huge fan of the franchise, and it’s disappointing not to be able to do it. Unfortunately, the movie goes on the floors immediately, and that left too short a time for her to shift her existing date commitments to the producers of Ram Leela, Happy New Year and Finding Fanny.” For the unversed, she had auditioned for the role that eventually went to Nathalie Emmanuel.

But Deepika left an impression on Vin Diesel, who called her back when it was time for xXx. He said in a 2016 interview, “I love her so much, and we have so much natural chemistry together. All of my moments with her are beautiful. She was going to Fast 7 and when she came to give test for that everyone in room was like ‘Ahhh….It’s so steamy…They have so much chemistry together.’ It was just a matter of time before we were going to work together. I loved every single moment spent with her.”

