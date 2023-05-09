Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. The actress is today a part of big Bollywood films, including Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and 100% alongside John Abraham, Nora Fatehi and Riteish Deshmukh. She originally hails from Punjab and recently revealed the regional industry is sidelining her and does not invite her to premiere of her own film. Now, Sonam Bajwa is calling them out and sharing how she went through a similar experience.

For the unversed, Sonam began her showbiz journey with the 2013 Punjabi film, Best Of Luck. She’s been predominantly a part of many films from the regional industry, along with a few roles in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films. She won the ‘Best Actress’ award at PTC Punjabi Film Awards for her excellent work in Ardab Mutiyaran in 2020.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sonam Bajwa revealed facing the worst as she was sidelined by the Punjabi industry. She reacted to the claims made by Shehnaaz Gill and said, “So in the industry, when it was shunned and big and successful celebs were given importance, so to be honest, it did not affect me much as I had seen much worse than this. I have also experienced that the makers would remove me from a film and not even let me know, so I have been through such times, but it doesn’t affect me much.”

During the conversation, Sonam Bajwa revealed she faced bias because of not being ‘gori chitti’ as per the unrealistic beauty standards. She added, “When I was growing up as a kid, I was bullied for my skin colour because as a Punjabi, I was not (Gori chitti) fair enough. A few of my relatives never even invited me to their house ever. I have never seen their houses while growing up. But when I did well in my career, they called me to their house all the time, but unfortunately, I lost connection and respect. So this is life everyone respects successful people in industry or society.”

Sonam Bajwa, however, pledges to be the change and not become like them. More power to her!

