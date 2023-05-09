Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan destroyed all the predictions and calculations when it comes to historic box office run across the globe. It went beyond 500 crores nett in India and 1000 crores gross on the worldwide front, shattering too many previous records to be mentioned. Now, the latest we learn is about a rare feat unleashed by the SRK’s monster. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film officially kick-started YRF’s Spy Universe. It marked Shah Rukh’s big-screen comeback after a hiatus of 4 long years. It was worth all the wait as fans got to see SRK in a never-before-seen avatar and he truly caused destruction at the box office, justifying the title of ‘King of Bollywood’.

Now coming back to a new feat that has been unleashed, Pathaan has completed a run of 100 days in theatres. Yes, you read that right! The action extravaganza is still running in theatres and it has now become 4th Indian film in the post-pandemic era to achieve this feat. It has joined the league of RRR, KGF Chapter 2 and Kantara, which too completed 100 days in theatres.

Meanwhile, Pathaan will become the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post-1971. It is set to release on May 12 in Bangladesh.

Nelson D’Souza, Vice President, International Distribution, said, “Cinema has always been a unifying force between nations, races and cultures. It transcends borders, galvanises people and plays a significant hand in bringing people together.”

He adds, “He adds, “Pathaan becomes the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post-1971 and we are thankful to the authorities for their decision. We have learnt over the years that Shah Rukh Khan has a tremendous fan following in Bangladesh and we feel Pathaan, our latest offering from YRF’s Spy Universe, is the perfect first film of SRK & Hindi cinema to release in the country and represent Indian culture and cinema in its full glory.”

