Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 has done good business so far at the worldwide box office. Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan and others in key roles, the biggie is all set to enter the 300 crore club today, i.e. on day 11. In India, the film has gone past the mark of 150 crores nett. Keep reading to know more!

Upon its release, the biggie opened to positive reviews from critics and even word-of-mouth has been positive. However, the performance hasn’t been up to the standard of Ponniyin Selvan 1 as this one has been witnessing bigger drops during weekdays. Thankfully, it got picked during the second weekend to post a healthy number overall.

As per the latest box office update, Ponniyin Selvan 2 has crossed the 150 crore mark by making 153 crores nett in 10 days. In gross, it equals 180.54 crores gross. In overseas, the film has emerged as a huge success as it has made 118 crores gross so far. The overall worldwide collection stands at 298.54 crores gross.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 will enter the 300 crore club today at the worldwide box office and it’s a good total, but compared to the performance of PS 1, it’s underwhelming.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Chiyaan Vikram and Karthi expressed that a certain level of unfairness has been meted out to India’s indigenous empires or dynasties by our education system, largely. The indigenous empires of India have very less mention in the school-level history books compared to the dynasties that arrived in India as a part of the conquest. The trio shared their thoughts while talking to IANS.

