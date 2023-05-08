Marvel’s latest release, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 has taken a solid start at the worldwide box office. The film was predicted to do good during the opening weekend, but the actual number is much better than early projections, which is commendable. On a global level, the biggie has come close to the mark of $300 million. Keep reading to know more!

Starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper and others, GOTG Vol 3 opened to positive reviews, a week before it was made available for public viewing all across the globe. As a result, the predictions got revised and even the advance ticket sales witnessed a good spike. Initially, it was projected to earn somewhere between $240-$250 million during the opening weekend. Now, the actual total is much bigger than that.

As per Variety’s report, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 has closed its opening weekend at a whopping $282 million at the worldwide box office. It boasts a strong total of $168 million from the overseas market, led by China ($28.1 million) and the United Kingdom ($14.7 million).

In the domestic market, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 has emerged as the second-highest opening weekend grosser by raking in $114 million. The first spot is graced by The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($146 million). It has even marked the biggest start in IMAX properties in 2023, earning $25 million during the opening weekend itself.

It’ll be interesting to see how the film performs today!

