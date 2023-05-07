Margot Robbie is among the Hollywood A-list celebrities today, but when it comes to her fan-girl moments we all can relate to her. In various interviews, Robbie has mentioned her fan-girl incidents, but her meeting with WWE legend John Cena is the most hilarious one yet. Scroll down to learn what happened.

Margot and Cena worked together in the 2021 film Suicide Squad 2. While Margot reprised her role as Harley Quinn in the film, Cena debuted as Peacemakers.

During the film’s promotions, Margot Robbie appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live alongside John Cena and James Gunn. During the show, Margot Robbie revealed that she used to sleep with Cena’s life-size cut-out in her early 20s for two years. She said, “I watched WWE when I was growing up. When I was a kid, I loved the Undertaker, and then obviously when I was a teenager I kind of stopped watching. But then, as a late teen, early 20s, I had a boyfriend who was obsessed with John Cena.”

Margot Robbie continued describing her former boyfriend’s obsession with Cena and said, “so much so that he dressed as John Cena for his 21st birthday, and [he] had a cardboard cut-out of John Cena in his bedroom. So I slept in a room for two years with a life-size cardboard cut-out of John Cena in the room.”

When she was set to meet Cena to shoot the film, she thought she would not mention the incident but could not hold herself from spilling it before the wrestler-turned-actor. Five seconds into meeting John Cena, The Wolf of Wall Street actor said, “I used to sleep in a room with a life-size cut-out of you.” However, Cena was cool and calm after hearing Margot’s confession.

Margot Robbie and John Cena are again set to share the screen space in the upcoming film Barbie. Helmed by Greta Gerwig, the movie also stars Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and Emma Mackie.

