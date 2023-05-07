Niall Horan is one of the most popular Irish singers and rose to fame with the boy band One Direction. 1D is one of the biggest boy bands of all time and comprises Harry Styles, Niall, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Harry Styles. While the fans are still waiting for their reunion, we’ve got you a throwback to when Niall subtly trolled TV host James Corden after he mispronounced his name for over a decade and the video is yet again doing the rounds on social media, with netizens reacting to it. Scroll below to watch the video.

Niall isn’t just famous for his brilliant singing skills but also for his chocolaty looks among his female fans. The singer has over 32 million followers on Instagram and often teases his thirsty pics to fans there, making us all drool over that perfect face.

An Instagram fan page named ‘Golden Harry’ shared the video of Niall Horan talking to James Corden on his show and said, “I don’t know if you know, but you’ve been saying my name both publicly and personally wrong for the last ten years.”

James Corden interrupts the singer and says, “What the hell are you talking about? Niall Horan.” Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden.harry (@golden.harry28)

Niall being savage and how!

Reacting to the video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Giving me leviOsa vibes”

Another commented, “james got so offended lmao”

A third commented, “I lost it at CorDAN!!! 😂👏”

A fourth commented, “James got offended 😂”

What are your thoughts on Niall Horan’s fun banter with James Corden back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

