The One Direction boy band comprising Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson, had a massive fan following in the days they entertained us with their amazing compositions. Even after years, when they have now gone their separate ways, their fans wait with bated breath to see the boys reunite. They were merely teenagers when they saw success as a band, and their female fans went gaga for them. They once shared an incident where some of their Swedish female fans did something so outrageous that it sent the boys into shock. Keep scrolling to know in detail.

Much to the fans’ disappointment, Zayn, Liam, Niall, Harry, and Louis went their separate ways in order to pursue their solo careers. There have been rumours going around the internet that they were supposed to reunite in the final episode of James Corden’s The Late Late Show, but that didn’t pan out.

Several media outlets, including the Mirror, reported about this bunch of over-excited One Direction fans, to be exact female fans who lifted their tops and pressed their bare bre*sts against the car windows during their visit to Sweden. Louis Tomlinson said, “The Swedish fans were pressing their breasts up against the car window.” Niall added, “It was quite embarrassing.” Besides these reports, an old video of the boys, including Zayn Malik, Harry Styles and Liam Payne, besides the other two sharing the incident, has been going viral on Instagram.

The One Direction boys visibly looked embarrassed talking about the incident. Louis said, “At one point there was actually nipple marks on the window”. Followed by a bewildered Harry Styles saying, “We drove in the hotel and we were like ‘where did that come from?'” Zayn Malik exclaimed that it was the first time something like that had happened.

Check out the video here:

As mentioned earlier, fans were speculating that former One Direction members Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik were supposed to reunite in the final episode of James Corden’s The Late Late Show, but it was only Harry who came. However, he did address the rumours and gave a positive response, “I fear that it’s not a yes or no question. I think I would never say never to that. If there was a time when we wanted to do it, I don’t see why we wouldn’t.”

