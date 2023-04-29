James Gunn took the DC universe by storm with the drastic changes that he brought to the world, and even though he faced quite a backlash in the beginning, his constant efforts eased out the audience a little bit. Now, the director and Co-CEO Gunn shared where he stands with Ezra Miller’s future after ‘The Flash’, and well, it didn’t seem to be a good news. Keep scrolling to get to the scoop.

Henry Cavill’s exit as Superman, Gal Gadot’s dicey future as Wonder Woman and now there’s doubt about whether Ezra will return as The Flash or not. The controversies surrounding the actor ahead of the film’s release is no secret to anyone. From assault to trespassing, the DC actor has been accused of many allegations. In January, Miller had even pleaded guilty to a felony burglary charge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now that James Gunn is working out the future perspectives of the DC universe, in an interview with AP Entertainment, the Co-CEO shed light upon whether there’s a possibility of Ezra Miller’s return as The Flash in the future. Talking about the same, Gunn bluntly responded, “We’re just gonna have to wait and see, you know? I mean, we’ll see how things go, so, you know…”

This response kind of felt like a continuation of what James Gunn had said to Gizmodo in late January after Ezra Miller’s controversies were rife. He had said, “Let’s see what happens.” While Peter Safran, another CEO of the DC Universe had revealed, “Ezra is fully committed to the recovery right now. And, you know, we talk to them. We’re in constant contact [and] when the time is right, we’ll have the conversation with them and decide what’s best for them personally.”

It really feels like Ezra Miller’s future with DC is on thin ice. However, The Flash will release on June 16, 2023.

What do you think will the DC universe keep Ezra Miller’s Flash even after all these controversies? Let us know!

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Friends Fame Courteney Cox’s Ex-Hubby David Arquette Reveals He Felt Threatened Due To The Actress’ Success: “I Have Some Male Things… To Be The Breadwinner”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News