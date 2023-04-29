David Arquette and Courteney Cox met each other on the sets of Scream in 1996 and tied the knot three years later. In 2004, they had their daughter Coco Arquette. However, after being in marital bliss for years, the couple filed for divorce in 2012. But, despite parting ways, they remained quite close to each other as they co-parent their daughter together. However, now David has opened up about his male ego and how he felt insecure with Courteney’s successful career.

Courteney rose to fame after she donned Monica Geller’s character in Friends, a popular American sitcom which ran from 1994 to 2004. After Courteney and David got separated, they led their lives while Arquette got married to Christina McLarty in 2015. Cox is in a relationship with her longtime boyfriend, Johnny McDaid.

Now, in conversation with Andy Cohen on Friday’s episode of his SiriusXM show, David Arquette opened up about how he always used to feel insecure in front of his ex-wife Courteney Cox simply because of how successful she was than him. Before meeting David, Cox was already quite popular because of her performance in Friends and because she was “someone who’s at the top of the television, iconic world,” he used to feel threatened by it.

David Arquette further mentioned, “I have some of the traditional male things where I want to like, you know, provide and pick up the check and, you know, be the breadwinner.”

Even though David knew that the acting profession is a “roller coaster of popularity,” however, their difference had brought a lot of “pain” and “argument” in their relationship. Talking about how they used to overcome hardships, he said, “A lot of it has to do with the way you’re taking things, the way you’re saying things, the way you’re responding to things, the way you’re allowing other sort of outside influences affect how you feel about yourself.”

After their divorce, once in an interview, Courteney Cox talked about David Arquette and shared, “He’s my favorite person in the world. No matter what happens in our future, he’s my very best friend.”

Well, what are your thoughts about David Arquette’s opinion about his insecurity towards his ex-wife Courteney Cox? Let us know!

