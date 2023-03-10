Friends star Courteney Cox is a popular name across the world. Her iconic role as Monica Geller is still engraved in everyone’s minds. Being in the entertainment business puts a lot of pressure on the actors as they feel the need to look a certain way. This led to measures like fillers and botox. Similarly, Cox chose the same path and now regrets doing it as she failed to restrain herself from continuing it. Lately, she reflected on this decision of hers and here’s what she has to say. Keep scrolling to find out!

Besides the iconic American sitcom, Cox has also been a part of the popular film franchise Scream. Like many others, she too felt insecure about getting old and how it will have an impact on her. Due to this, she did some regretful stuff.

In the latest episode of the Gloss Angeles podcast, Courteney Cox shared how she regretted having too many fillers. Speaking about it to the hosts Kirbie Johnson and Sarah Tan Christensen, Cox said, “It’s a domino effect. You don’t realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more, ’cause you look normal to yourself’.”

The Friends star further said, “You look in the mirror and go, ‘Oh, that looks good’ … You don’t realize what it looks like to the outside person.” At one point, Courteney Cox realized she had done too many of them and she “(had) to have them removed.” Being grateful about it Courteney said, “Thank God they are removable, I messed up a lot and now luckily … I was able to reverse most of that.”

Courteney Cox further shared that her perception towards the ageing process changed as well. She was insecure about it as she said, “Thinking I was getting older when I was really young, that’s just a bummer, a waste of time.” But as they say better late than never.

We think she is absolutely stunning the way she is! What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comment section!

