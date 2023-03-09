Johnny Depp and controversies are two things that go hand-in-hand. Even after being a Hollywood A-lister, Depp’s life is full of controversies and gossip. Amid his and Amber Heard’s trial, the actor was booked for another case by one of his film’s location manager, as apparently Depp had offered a lump sum amount of money to make him punch his face. Why? Well, scroll below to read this throwback story.

Depp’s name got entangled in Amber Heard‘s defamation case after his film City of Lies was released, for which the actor got a lot of appreciation, but the film couldn’t do well at the box office. It received a mixed response from the audience.

Johnny Depp was already visiting the courtroom for the Heard trial when the actor was booked for another accusation. As per Global News, a location manager named Gregg Brooks had issued a lawsuit against the actor based on Depp’s attitude toward him that was supposed to take place in the Barclay Hotel. According to his lawsuit, the actor grew angry when Brooks restricted Johnny Depp from filming in the area as the permission expired.

Then the Pirates of the Caribbean actor snapped at the location manager Gregg Brooks and asked, “Who the f*ck are you? You have no right to tell me what to do!” After that, Brooks added that Johnny Depp took the verbal feud to physical and punched him twice in his ribs before screaming, “I will give you $100,000 to punch me in the face right now!”

The portal further mentioned, “Brooks then reportedly asked a police officer to help him tell Depp that filming had to stop for the night.”

In his lawsuit, Gregg Brooks had also revealed that Johnny reeked of alcohol. But Depp’s team was quick enough to solve the case out of court. Brooks was fired from the film in regard to when he didn’t agree to sign the paperwork stating he wouldn’t charge the actor. Later, it was taken care of and kept confidential.

