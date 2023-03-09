Miley Cyrus has been in the headlines for her recent feud with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. The couple married in December 2018 but eventually broke up just eight months later. Since their divorce was finalised in January 2020, Miley has been giving statements against her ex-husband. While things are not well between the ex-couple, read on ahead to know how they used to spice up their s*x life when they were together.

Miley and Liam dated on and off for almost ten years. However, the singer’s recent song, ‘Flowers’, stirred up controversies as many of its verses indirectly taunt her relationship with the Hunger Games actor.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Miley Cyrus talked about how they used to spice up their love life. The singer revealed how she utilised technology to get intimate with her genetically-blessed actor beau. Miley did not hesitate to slip some raunchy revelations about Australian-born Liam as she said, ‘That’s what FaceTime’s for – cybersex.’

In the interview, Miley Cyrus recalled how Liam saved the animals on their Malibu property following the California wildfires and revealed he got ‘loads of action’ from her. Liam brought all the animals in his truck and put the pigs in crates. The singer says, ‘He said the only thing he could do was get a really powerful hose and spray them in the a*s.”

Miley Cyrus rewarded Liam Hemsworth for his heroic efforts after their fire devastated their home and saved the animals. She added that the devastating fire brought the pair closer together while referring to Liam as her ‘survival partner.’ She says, “He got a lot of action for saving the animals. He got a lot of action. I had to make sure that he knew I was very thankful.”

