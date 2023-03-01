Miley Cyrus’ song Flowers speak of self-love, and allegedly, the lyrics of the song are directed at her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. And now, there are rumours going on that Hemsworth is preparing a lawsuit against Miley for the song. He allegedly was about to lose his contract with Netflix for the series, The Witcher, where he will be replacing Henry Cavill.

The former couple met on the sets of The Last Song while filming. Liam and Miley started dating shortly after finishing the film. After dating for a couple of years, they got married in 2018. Just after a year of getting married, they got separated in 2019. In the same year, Liam filed for divorce, and the two got officially divorced in 2020.

In 2023, Miley Cyrus released her song ‘Flowers’, and the lyrics of that song reportedly reflect her past relationship. As per a report in CulturaColectiva, Liam Hemsworth is suing his ex-wife for defamation. After the netizens drew online discussions and comparisons with the lyrics of Miley’s song and her relationship with Liam. As per reports, the massive success of the song cost the actor his role in the Netflix series, The Witcher.

The rumoured news has been shared on Twitter as well by one of the fan pages dedicated to Miley Cyrus. Check the tweet here:

🚨| According to leaked documents, Liam Hemsworth is officially suing Miley Cyrus for defaming him after the success of the single "Flowers". He was about to lose his contract with Netflix for the series “The Witcher”. pic.twitter.com/vy6vpIF2Hs — Miley Cyrus Charts (@CyrusOnStats) February 28, 2023

Many people online even pointed out that the golden dress worn by Miley in the song was a dig at Jennifer Lawrence and Liam’s rumoured affair. The song has been getting a lot of love from the audience and continues to hold a favourable position on the charts.

Meanwhile, there has been no official announcement or clarification from either Miley or Liam. On the other hand, Chris Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky, previously shared that she liked Cyrus’ Flowers songs and that the singer is free to do whatever she wants.

As for Liam Hemsworth, he will be seen in the leading role in The Wither series and replace Henry Cavill.

