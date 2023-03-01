DC’s upcoming The Flash movie starring Ezra Miller has been one of the most anticipated movies for the superhero fandom. While the recent DC announcements have not satisfied the fans after the departure of Henry Cavill as Superman, the introduction of Supergirl in the movie has been heavily discussed. However, the recently released film’s synopsis teases that it might have some references to Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel aka Superman.

The Flash movie had to go through many delays and controversies before its release. As the film is about to release fans are excited to see how DC will introduce the new Kryptonian Supergirl. Read on to find out whether the movie will touch upon Cavill’s Superman exit from the DCU or not.

As reported by The Direct, The Flash synopsis released by Warner Bros teases references to Henry Cavill’s Superman. It mentions how Barry Allen will have to save an “imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for.” In the previous DC movies, Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen and Cavill’s Superman teamed up in 2017’s Justice League.

The Flash trailer already teased a worn-out Superman suit as soon as Flash mentions this “world with no metahumans”. Considering the new foe, Barry knows that Superman has defeated General Zod once before in Man of Steel and as the movie was set in the previous DCEU, this is who he’d seek out first. However, this time, it will be Sasha Calle’s Supergirl teaming up with The Flash.

The fans are expecting one last goodbye for Henry Cavill’s Superman. Hopefully, the fans are expecting one big cameo that might just swoon the audiences. Notable, the synopsis of The Flash hints that the movie could be a sendoff to Cavill’s character of Man of Steel before the new DCU’s young Superman takes on the role!

