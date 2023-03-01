Selena Gomez and Hailey Biber have been grabbing headlines ever since their social media feud. Apart from the two, Kylie Jenner also barged in with one of her Tiktok videos with which she allegedly mocked the Wolves singer. Amid the ongoing drama, a few old tweets of Hailey Bieber, in which she supported Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, have resurfaced and making rounds on Tiktok.

Selena and Justin dated on-again-off-again for almost a decade. The two were teenage musical sensations and had a separate fanbase. However, months after their breakup, Justin popped the question to Hailey and tied the knot with her in a private ceremony in 2018.

Hailey Bieber is currently facing backlash after reportedly mocking Seena Gomez, who was recently fat-shamed, via a Tiktok video. Now, decade-old tweets of Hailey Bieber are resurfacing on the social media platform. The tweets revealed that back in the day, Hailey Bieber was a Jelena fan and supported the former couple.

According to PageSix, one of the tweets read, “I’m for sure 100% team #Jelena.” Another tweet saw Hailey Bieber saying, “I don’t care what anyone says but Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez together is the definition of a teenage dream. #word.”

The two tweets date back to 2011, while a 2012 tweet read, “@Woahitsxmely seriously though. She’s beyond flawless and he’s ya know he’s Bieber. They are the perfect relationship.” Hailey signed of with, “forever alone.” Seemingly Hailey herself was a fan of Selena and Justin’s relationship during her teenage days. She has deleted these tweets now.

The drama surrounding Selena and Hailey has been going on for a few days now. Amid the online silent spat, the singer became the most followed woman on Instagram as about four million followers increased on her profile. On the other hand, both Hailey and Kylie lost approx 200-400 thousand followers.

