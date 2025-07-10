Nani’s highly-anticipated movie The Paradise is gearing up for its big release next year. The movie has sparked significant buzz ever since the release of its first looked. Helmed by acclaimed director Srikanth Odela, fresh off the success of Dasara, The Paradise is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films in India.

More recently, the makers officially announced the casting of talented actor, Raghav Juyal, as part of the film’s talented ensemble. The excitement surrounding the movie has only grown stronger ever since the launch of the Raw Statement and the latest addition to the cast will only add up to the hype.

The Paradise Makers Celebrate Raghav Juyal’s Birthday By Announcing His Casting

The team behind The Paradise unveiled Raghav Juyal’s casting announcement on the occasion of his birthday. The makers shared a heartfelt wish for the rising star by sharing a striking BTS video on social media. In the clip, director Srikanth Odela can be seen designing Raghav’s character and describing his looks.

The video was shared with a caption that read, “Team #TheParadise wishes the talented @raghavjuyal a very Happy Birthday! Welcoming him in a role that will be unique and will take everyone by surprise.” While not many details have been revealed about his role, it is likely that Raghav will be seen in another impressive role.

Raghav Juyal’s Remarkable Rise In Bollywood

Raghav initially began his career as a dancer, popularizing the slow-motion dance form in the country. He went on to garner further popularity as a reality show host before slowly transitioning into Bollywood with films like ABCD 2, Sonali Cable, Street Dancer 3D and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

His breakthrough arrived with the 2024 film, Kill. His performance in the film earned him both awards glory and critical acclaim. Raghav went on to deliver impressive performances in Yudhra and the hit web series, Gyaarah Gyaarah, before being roped in for a role in opposite Shah Rukh Khan in King. Amid ongoing speculation about his role in King, Raghav’s added another feather to his cap by officially joining the cast of The Paradise.

The Paradise In Talks To Go Global

The Paradise is a period action drama rooted in the interiors of the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. As per latest development, the makers are currently discussing a potential collaboration with a Hollywood studio.

As reported earlier, the movie will release in eight languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish. It will deliver the unexpected, setting a new standard and raising the bar for cinematic excellence. The universal appeal will allow the movie to a pan-world release and have a chance to put India on the global map again.

The Paradise is slated to hit screens on March 26, 2026.

