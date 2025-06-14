Back on March 26, 2025, the team behind The Paradise, even before the production of the film began, publicly announced the theatrical release date of the project, precisely one year from that date. So, the film was originally scheduled to release in theatres on March 26, 2026.

However, reports are now emerging that this release date might not be possible. According to Telugu 360, the shooting for the film was supposed to begin in May 2025, but it has not yet started. It is now expected to commence in August.

The film was originally planned to wrap up sooner, but the shoot is now expected to take significantly longer than anticipated.

Cast and Crew of The Paradise (2026)

The film is a massive endeavour starring Natural Star Nani in the lead. It is directed by Srikanth Odela, who is known for directing Dasara. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music. Raghav Juyal is set to play the antagonist, while Sonali Kulkarni is also part of the project. The cinematographer is G.K. Vishnu. Sudhakar Cherukuri produced the film under his SLV Cinemas banner in collaboration with Saregama.

What Are the Reasons for the Theatrical Release Delay of The Paradise?

The delay in the film’s release is due to two key factors. First, Nani’s physical transformation for the role is taking longer than initially planned, and his specialized training—supervised by experts—was also delayed by several weeks. Second, although producer Sudhakar Cherukuri is aiming to complete the shoot through quick schedules, the production has been impacted by the extended prep time.

What Is the Plot of The Paradise?

The plot of Paradise is set in the 1980s, where a marginalised tribe is systematically oppressed by the state and its bureaucracy. The film follows their fight to obtain citizenship and claim their rights, led by a leader who is branded a bastard by society.

